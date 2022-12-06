 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee slumps 76 paise to close at 82.61 against US dollar

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST

In addition, investors remained concerned over continued foreign capital outflows ahead of the RBI's policy announcement on Wednesday, forex dealers said.

Representative image

The rupee declined by 76 paise to close at 82.61 against the US dollar on Tuesday due to heavy selling pressure in domestic equities and rising crude prices in the overseas markets.

In addition, investors remained concerned over continued foreign capital outflows ahead of the RBI's policy announcement on Wednesday, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened weak at 81.94, then slipped further to end at 82.61, registering a fall of 76 paise. During the day, the local unit witnessed an intraday high of 81.94 and a low of 82.63.

In the previous session on Monday, the rupee had settled down by 52 paise at 81.85 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.05 per cent to 105.24.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.64 per cent to USD 83.22 per barrel.