App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee slumps 55 paise to 71.80/USD on strong dollar, firm crude

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows and a stronger dollar following blockbuster US employment and factory data impacted the rupee sentiment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The rupee on Monday dropped by 55 paise to close at 71.80 to the US dollar, the lowest level since December 17, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review meet. This is the second straight session of loss for the domestic unit, during which it lost a total 72 paise.

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows and a stronger dollar following blockbuster US employment and factory data impacted the rupee sentiment.

Moreover, investors were cautious ahead of the next meeting of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee scheduled during February 5-7.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened lower at 71.57 and fell further to touch the day's low of 71.82.

related news

The domestic unit pared some losses before ending at 71.80 per dollar, down by 55 paise against its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled 17 paise lower at 71.25 against the US dollar.

"Brent crude rose for fifth straight day to gain almost 6 per cent in last one week. The resultant pressure on Indian rupee is visible as it is trading lower," Sanctum Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Sunil Sharma said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading at USD 62.97 per barrel, higher by 0.16 per cent.

Forex traders said concerns related to fiscal slippage weighed on the sentiment.

"The fiscal deficit for the current financial year is likely to be around 3.4 per cent of GDP, marginally higher than the targeted 3.3 per cent," said V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

The benchmark BSE Sensex Monday recovered from the day's low to end 113.31 points, or 0.31 per cent, higher at 36,582.74. The NSE Nifty also edged higher by 18.60 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 10,912.25.

Meanwhile, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 112.13 crore from the capital markets on a net basis Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 65.22 crore, provisional data showed.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.6580 and for rupee/euro at 81.9997. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 93.7067 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 65.29.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 06:08 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Rupee

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.