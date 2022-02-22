English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Will Suspension of Commodity Derivatives tame inflation? ' today at 5pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Rupee slumps 31 paise to close at 74.86 against US dollar

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.71 against the American dollar but later dropped to a low of 74.99 against the greenback.

    PTI
    February 22, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The rupee depreciated by 31 paise to 74.86 (provisional) against the US currency on Tuesday as riskier assets took a hit amid deepening geopolitical tensions.

    Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows, a lacklustre trend in domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.71 against the American dollar but later dropped to a low of 74.99 against the greenback.

    The local unit was quoted at 74.86 at close, down 31 paise from the previous close.

    Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.04 per cent lower at 96.03.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The rupee has glided lower by around 0.50 per cent amid mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which has hurt the risk sentiments in the markets and led to significant outflows,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President – Commodity and Currency Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

    Besides, crude prices have soared to seven-year highs due to lingering supply worries, which is dragging down the Indian rupee, Sachdeva added.

    Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 3.56 per cent to USD 98.79 per barrel.

    "As of now, the dollar looks to remain well bid, owing to its safe-haven appeal in a backdrop of heightened geopolitical risks. This shall keep the Indian rupee under pressure in the near-term. We envisage near-term support at the 75 mark for the domestic unit, a breach of which shall lead to further depreciation for the rupee-dollar exchange rate,” Sachdeva said.

    On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex ended 382.91 points or 0.66 per cent lower at 57,300.68, while the broader NSE Nifty settled down 114.45 points or 0.67 per cent at 17,092.20.

    Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,261.90 crore, as per stock exchange data.
    PTI
    Tags: #Rupee
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 04:11 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.