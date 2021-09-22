MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee slumps 26 paise to close at 73.87 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 73.70 and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.66 and a low of 73.93 against the US dollar in day trade.

PTI
September 22, 2021 / 05:20 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The rupee fell by 26 paise to close at 73.87 (provisional) against the US currency on Wednesday, tracking a strong American currency in the overseas markets ahead of the outcome of the US Fed meeting.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 73.70 and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.66 and a low of 73.93 against the US dollar in day trade.

The local unit finally settled at 73.87 a dollar, down 26 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 73.61 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent higher at 93.22.

Close

Forex traders said investors are awaiting cues on taper timeline and US Fed’s projections on interest rates.

The US Fed meeting outcome will be announced later in the day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.24 per cent to USD 75.28 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 77.94 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 58,927.33, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 15.35 points or 0.09 per cent to 17,546.65.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,041.92 crore, as per exchange data.
PTI
Tags: #Rupee
first published: Sep 22, 2021 05:20 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.