Rupee slips by 4 paise to 72.97 against US dollar

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex), the rupee opened sharply higher at 72.86 against the dollar. During the session, the unit touched a high of 72.80.

PTI
February 08, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST

The rupee fell by 4 paise to close at 72.97 against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by a strong dollar sentiment and high demand for the greenback from importers.

However, sustained foreign fund inflows and strong gains in equity markets restricted the rupee’s fall, traders said.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex), the rupee opened sharply higher at 72.86 against the dollar. During the session, the unit touched a high of 72.80.

It finally settled at 72.97, registering a fall of 4 paise against the greenback.

On Friday, the rupee had appreciated 3 paise to close at 72.93 against the US dollar.

After touching a lifetime high of 51,523.38 during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 617.14 points or 1.22 percent higher at its record closing peak of 51,348.77.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 191.55 points or 1.28 percent to its record 15,115.80.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.25 percent to 91.91.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,461.71 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude spiked 0.69 percent to $59.97 per barrel.
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Feb 8, 2021 04:49 pm

