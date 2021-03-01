English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee slips 8 paise to settle at 73.55 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.76 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.19 and a low of 73.76.

PTI
March 01, 2021 / 04:07 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The rupee ended 8 paise lower at 73.55 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by a spike in global crude oil prices and strengthening American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.76 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.19 and a low of 73.76.

It finally ended at 73.55 against the American currency, registering a fall of 8 paise over its previous closing.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.47 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.22 percent to 91.07.

Close

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.69 percent to USD 65.51 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 749.85 points or 1.53 percent higher at 49,849.84, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 232.40 points or 1.6 percent to 14,761.55.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 8,295.17 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
PTI
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Mar 1, 2021 04:07 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.