English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee slips 8 paise to close at 72.43 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.35 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.34 and a low of 72.53.

PTI
February 25, 2021 / 04:30 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Indian rupee ended 8 paise lower at 72.43 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by the spike in global crude oil prices.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.35 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.34 and a low of 72.53.

It finally ended at 72.43 against the American currency, registering a fall of 8 paise over its previous closing price.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 72.35 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.45 percent to 89.77.

Close

"Rupee traded weak near 72.40 on back of some strength in the dollar and with higher crude price, where Brent touched 67+ and Nymex 63,” said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Rupee can be seen trading between 72.10-72.60 with the broad trend still strong for rupee till the time 72.75 hold as resistance for USDINR, Trivedi added.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.42 percent to USD 67.32 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 257.62 points or 0.51 percent higher at 51,039.31, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 115.35 points or 0.77 percent to 15,097.35.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market and purchased shares worth Rs 28,739.17 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data.
PTI
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Feb 25, 2021 04:29 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.