MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Rupee slips 8 paise to 74.91 against US dollar in early trade

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.84 against the US dollar, then slipped further to 74.91, registering a decline of 8 paise over the last close.

    PTI
    February 03, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The rupee declined 8 paise to 74.91 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday weighed down by the strength of the American currency and muted domestic equities.

    Forex traders said elevated crude oil prices also dragged down the local unit.

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.84 against the US dollar, then slipped further to 74.91, registering a decline of 8 paise over the last close.

    The rupee on Wednesday had settled at 74.83 against the American currency.

    The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.10 per cent to 96.03.

    Close

    Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell by 0.25 per cent to $89.25 per barrel.

    On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading more than 278.94 points or 0.47 per cent lower at 59,279.39, while the broader NSE Nifty declined by 77.30 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 17,702.70.

    Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 183.60 crore, as per stock exchange data.
    PTI
    Tags: #Rupee
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 11:13 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.