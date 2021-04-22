Rupee slips 45 paise in opening trade

Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on April 22. It opened 45 paise lower at 75.33 per dollar on Thursday against Tuesday close of 74.88.

On April 20, the domestic unit ended flat at 74.88 per dollar against previous close of 74.87.

The Sensex was down 247.71 points or 0.52% at 47458.09, and the Nifty was down 55.90 points or 0.39% at 14240.50.

The Indian currency market remained shut on April 21 on account of Ram Navami.

"On April 20, rupee trades volatile in range of 74.50-75.00 amid the uncertainty on who will have upper hand in coming times, covid-19 or Covid-19 Vaccines. The first is spreading rapidly in India & the other is being jabbed as fast as possible to neutralize the virus. This is impacting the rupee, hence volatile sessions are being witnessed," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities

"Going ahead the volatile range will be between 74.40-75.40," he added.

Oil prices fell for a third day on Thursday as a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in India and Japan raised concerns that a recovery in global economy and fuel demand may slow.

Gold prices rose on Thursday to hover near an eight-week high touched in the last session, as a sagging dollar and weaker U.S. Treasury yields boosted the metal's appeal, while palladium held close to an all-time high hit in the previous session