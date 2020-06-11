App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades lower 75.81 per dollar

On June 10, local currency has erased most of the day's gains and ended flat at 75.59 per dollar.


Indian rupee is trading lower at 75.81 per dollar, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened 21 paise lower at 75.80 per dollar versus previous close of 75.59.

At 11:14 IST, the Sensex was down 317.75 points or 0.93% at 33929.30, and the Nifty was down 22.10 points or 0.22% at 10094.10.

Close

Oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday on worries about slow demand growth with coronavirus cases rising, US crude stockpiles hitting an all-time high and the US Federal Reserve projecting recovery from the pandemic would take years.

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.66 in the last session. The open interest remained flat for the June series while for the July series it increased marginally by 4.2%, said ICICIdirect.

The solid sentiment in the risk associated complex keeps the dollar under heavy pressure, amid the ongoing progress surrounding the re-opening of the economy along with easing of lockdown restrictions, it added.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

