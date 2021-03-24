English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee slips 12 paise to close at 72.55 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened weak at 72.51 against the US dollar.

PTI
March 24, 2021 / 04:41 PM IST
rupee

rupee

The rupee weakened by another 12 paise to close at 72.55 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a massive selloff in domestic equities and spike in global crude oil prices.

Besides, strengthening American currency in the overseas market amid foreign fund outflows also impacted the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened weak at 72.51 against the US dollar.

During the session, it swung between a high of 72.51 and a low of 72.69.

The rupee finally settled at 72.55, registering a fall of 12 paise over its previous close.

Close

On Tuesday, the domestic unit had settled at 72.43 against the American currency.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex crashed 871.13 points to end at 49,180.31, and the broader NSE Nifty dived 265.35 points to 14,549.40.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 3.08 percent to USD 62.66 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.13 percent to 92.46.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they sold shares worth Rs 108.24 crore, as per exchange data.
PTI
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Mar 24, 2021 04:41 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.