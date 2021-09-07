MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee slides by 32 paise to over 1-week low on dollar buying, forex outflows

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened lower at 73.12 and dropped to a day's low of 73.44 later.

PTI
September 07, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST

The rupee plunged by 32 paise to close at a more than one-week low of 73.42 against the US currency on Tuesday due to dollar buying by corporates and importers and the greenback's gain in overseas markets.

The rupee mirrored losses in most Asian and emerging market currencies while forex outflows also weighed on the unit, analysts said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened lower at 73.12 and dropped to a day's low of 73.44 later.

The domestic unit finally settled at 73.42, its lowest closing level since August 27. On Monday, the local unit settled at 73.10 against the greenback.

The rupee depreciated against the US dollar due to dollar buying by importers and an uptick in the dollar index, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said.

Close

Related stories

The unit fell 0.4 per cent on Tuesday, its biggest single-session fall since June 19. Meanwhile, most of the EM and Asian currencies were weak on Tuesday and weighed on sentiments, Iyer said.

Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd attributed the large corporate demand for dollar to the rupee's fall.

"A strong US Dollar Index is also aiding the weakness in the rupee. However, upside remains capped thanks to exporter selling. We expect a range of 73.00 and 73.70 on spot," Banerjee said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.22 per cent higher at 92.23.

"Profit booking in domestic equities, after touching lifetime high, and dollar outflows weighed on rupee. Traders expecting dollar outflow related to dividend from a steel company and central bank’s intervention could add pressure on the local currency," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.01 per cent to USD 72.21 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 17.43 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 58,279.48, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 15.70 points or 0.09 per cent to 17,362.10.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 589.36 crore, according to the exchange data.
PTI
Tags: #Rupee
first published: Sep 7, 2021 05:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.