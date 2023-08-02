Rupee sinks to a month's low against the dollar in the opening trade

Oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday, trading near their highest since April

The Indian rupee dropped to one-month low against the US dollar in the opening trade on August 2 amid rising crude prices and weak Asian currencies. A growing dollar demand and concerns over foreign outflows amid volatile local equities added to the weakness.

At 11.07 am, the rupee was trading at 82.48 a dollar, down 0.16 percent from its previous close. The currency hit a low of 82.49 -- a level last seen on 10 July.

Oil prices rose more than 1 percent on August 2, trading near their highest since April after industry data showed a steeper-than-expected draw last week in oil inventories in the US, the world's biggest fuel consumer, news agency Reuters reported.

Foreign investors have sold shares worth Rs 5,700 crore over the past four sessions.

"(The rupee weakened) due to rising dollar demand as concerns start to brew over the possibility of potential outflows of Russian funds held in rupees with local banks,” CR Forex said in its latest note.

Amid the Western sanctions that restrict Russia from using the US dollar for trade, India paid in other currencies, including the dirham, yuan, and rupee, which local banks hold in special accounts, it said.

However, since Indian imports exceeded exports, Russian companies accumulated billions of rupees that the RBI has allowed to be invested in local government bonds. “Well, the markets have been worried about the eventual outflows of these funds which could lead to a rise in FX volatility", the report added.

Asian currencies were trading weak against the dollar as well. The South Korean won fell 0.84 percent, the Malaysian ringgit 0.46 percent, the Indonesian rupiah 0.34 percent, the Philippines peso 0.31 percent, the Taiwan dollar 0.22 percent, the Thai Baht 0.22 percent, while China Offshore lost 0.08 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 102.21, down 0.09 percent from its previous close of 102.30.

(with Bloomberg inputs)