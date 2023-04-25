 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee settles flat at 81.92 against US dollar

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.95 against the US currency and finally closed at 81.92 (provisional) against the greenback, unchanged from its previous close.

During the session, the rupee touched a high of 81.86 and a low of 81.96 against the dollar

The rupee traded in a narrow range and settled on a flat note at 81.92 (provisional) against the US dollar amid rising crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.95 against the US currency and finally closed at 81.92 (provisional) against the greenback, unchanged from its previous close.

During the session, the rupee touched a high of 81.86 and a low of 81.96 against the dollar. The rupee on Monday settled at 81.92 against the US dollar.

According to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, the rupee traded range bound near 81.90 as the dollar index was in the consolidation range.