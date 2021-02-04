MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee settles flat at 72.96 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.92 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.90 and a low of 72.96.

PTI
February 04, 2021 / 04:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee ended unchanged at 72.96 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday even as the domestic equity markets scaled fresh highs.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.92 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.90 and a low of 72.96.

It finally ended at 72.96 against the American currency, unchanged from its previous close.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.28 per cent to 91.42.

The rupee is trading in a narrow range as market participants are looking ahead to cues from the Monetary Policy Committee decision due this week and the outlook on the economy by the central bank, analysts said.

Close

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 358.54 points or 0.71 percent higher at 50,614.29, while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 105.70 points or 0.71 percent to 14,895.65 .

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,520.92 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.55 percent to USD 58.78 per barrel.
PTI
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Feb 4, 2021 04:31 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.