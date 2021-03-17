English
Rupee settles flat at 72.55 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened almost flat at 72.56 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.51 and a low of 72.62.

PTI
March 17, 2021 / 04:24 PM IST
The rupee closed flat 72.55 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday as selling pressure in domestic equity markets weighed on investor sentiment.

Losses in the equity markets and a strengthening dollar against major currencies overseas kept the pressure on the rupee, forex traders said.

It finally ended unchanged at 72.55 against the American currency, compared to its previous close.

It finally ended unchanged at 72.55 against the American currency, compared to its previous close.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.03 percent to 91.91.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.82 percent to $67.83 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 562.34 points or 1.12 percent lower at 49,801.62, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 189.15 points or 1.27 percent to 14,721.30.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,692.31 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Mar 17, 2021 04:24 pm

