Rupee settles 8 paise lower at 73.63 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.62 against the US dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.59 and a low of 73.67.

PTI
December 15, 2020 / 05:31 PM IST

The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to settle at 73.63 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking muted domestic equities.

The local unit finally closed at 73.63 against the American currency, registering a fall of 8 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee advanced by 9 paise to settle at 73.55 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06 per cent lower at 90.65.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 9.71 points or 0.02 percent higher at 46,263.17, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 9.70 points or 0.07 percent to 13,567.85.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,264.38 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.12 percent to $50.35 per barrel.
PTI
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Dec 15, 2020 05:31 pm

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

