MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee settles 6 paise higher at 74.58 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.49, and hit an intra-day high of 74.40 and a low of 74.59.

PTI
July 12, 2021 / 04:10 PM IST

The rupee pared some of its initial gains and settled 6 paise higher at 74.58 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, ahead of the release of key inflation data.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.49, and hit an intra-day high of 74.40 and a low of 74.59.

It finally finished at 74.58, higher by 6 paise over its last close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.64 against the US dollar.

"Indian rupee remained under pressure as traders remained vigilant ahead of macroeconomic data. India CPI data is likely to show that inflation accelerated in June 2021 compared to preceding month and remained above the RBI’s target range of 2-6 per cent for the second consecutive month,” said Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Close

Related stories

Further, market participants fear that surge in COVID-19 cases in many parts of world may hurt global economic recovery, he added.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.48 percent to $74.43 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.16 percent to 92.28.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 13.50 points or 0.03 percent lower at 52,372.69, while the broader NSE Nifty inched 2.80 points higher or 0.02 percent to 15,692.60.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,124.65 crore, as per exchange data.
PTI
Tags: #Rupee
first published: Jul 12, 2021 04:10 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Skills

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Skills

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.