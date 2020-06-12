App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 75.84 against US dollar

Forex traders said risk appetite has waned and there is growing concern about a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

PTI

The rupee settled 5 paise lower at 75.84 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as volatile domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment.

Forex traders said risk appetite has waned and there is growing concern about a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

The rupee opened weak at 76.10 at the interbank forex market, but recouped most of the losses and finally ended the day at 75.84 against the US dollar, down 5 paise over its last close.

Close

It had settled at 75.79 against the US dollar on Thursday.

related news

During the four-hour trading session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 75.84 and a low of 76.10.

"The stock market was taking the reopening extremely well, but now there's a possibility of a second wave of infections. This has soured market sentiment. Also US Fed provided a weaker assessment of the US economy on Thursday," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Gupta further said that "the uncertainty over coronavirus won't completely fade away unless there's a vaccine. So until then the appreciation in rupee will be limited, and we expect it to remain volatile".

For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, India recorded over 10,000 new cases in a day taking the tally to 2,97,535, while the death toll rose to 8,498 with a record single-day spike of 396 fatalities, according to Health Ministry data.

Globally, the number of cases linked to the disease has crossed 75.17 lakh and the death toll has topped 4.21 lakh.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 106.68 points lower at 33,431.69 and broader NSE Nifty fell 51.70 points to 9,850.30.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 805.14 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.78 percent to $38.25 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.19 percent to 96.54.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #Rupee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Electronics makers seek relaxation in production volume rules to avail Rs 41,000 crore in incentives

Electronics makers seek relaxation in production volume rules to avail Rs 41,000 crore in incentives

Mumbai braces for monsoon diseases amid strain of a pandemic

Mumbai braces for monsoon diseases amid strain of a pandemic

SC pulls up Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal over COVID-19 management

SC pulls up Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal over COVID-19 management

most popular

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.