172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-settles-4-paise-higher-at-73-31-against-us-dollar-5962611.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee settles 4 paise higher at 73.31 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market the rupee traded in a narrow range. It opened at 73.39 against the US dollar and finally settled for the day at 73.31 against the greenback, higher by 4 paise over its previous close of 73.35.

PTI

The rupee edged 4 paise higher to close at 73.31 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking weak American currency.

At the interbank forex market the rupee traded in a narrow range. It opened at 73.39 against the US dollar and finally settled for the day at 73.31 against the greenback, higher by 4 paise over its previous close of 73.35.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.28 and a low of 73.47 per US dollar.

Close

Market participants are still under the notion that a new US stimulus is coming, but the delay is hinting that it may be rolled out after the US election, said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

related news

Also, the halt in COVID-19 vaccine trials calibrates that the race for a vaccine is bumpy and we cannot hope for a quick global economic recovery,” he added.

Gupta further said that "the USD-INR spot is trading sideways in between 73-73.60 and we may see it to continue being in this range.”

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.02 percent to 93.50.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 183.53 points lower at 40,441.98, and the broader NSE Nifty dropped 65.75 points to 11,868.75.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 832.14 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.09 percent to $42.49 per barrel.
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #Rupee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.