MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee settles 4 paise higher at 73.02 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.05 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.01 and a low of 73.15.

PTI
September 03, 2021 / 04:47 PM IST

The Indian rupee settled with a marginal gain of 4 paise at 73.02 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, even as the domestic equities continued their record-setting spree.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.05 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.01 and a low of 73.15.

It finally ended at 73.02 against the American currency, registering a gain of just 4 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.06 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.01 per cent to 92.23.

Close

Related stories

"Forex markets trading activities were quiet since last two days as investors looked with some uneasiness ahead today’s US labour market report and long weekend as US market will remain closed on Monday on account of Labour Day,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Parmar further said that markets followed the path of resistance with higher equities and lower dollar.

The rupee marked the second weekly gains on back of stronger inflows and higher equities.

On a weekly basis, the local currency has appreciated by 67 paise against the US dollar.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 277.41 points or 0.48 per cent higher at a lifetime high of 58,129.95, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 89.45 points or 0.52 per cent to close at record 17,323.60.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.53 per cent to USD 73.82 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 348.52 crore, as per exchange data.
PTI
Tags: #Rupee
first published: Sep 3, 2021 04:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.