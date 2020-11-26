PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day'
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee settles 3 paise higher at 73.88 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit traded in a narrow range as rising COVID-19 cases offset positive sentiments surrounding the progress on the vaccine front.

PTI

The rupee appreciated 3 paise to close at 73.88 against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking positive domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit traded in a narrow range as rising COVID-19 cases offset positive sentiments surrounding the progress on the vaccine front.

The domestic unit opened at 73.85 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.75 and a low of 73.89.

Close

The local unit extended gains for the fifth straight session and finally closed at 73.88 against the American currency, registering a rise of 3 paise over its previous close.

related news

On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated by 10 paise to close at nearly a one-month-high of 73.91 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06 percent to 92.04.

"Indian Rupee appreciated amid weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets. The dollar showed weakness on disappointing economic data from the US, and US Federal Reserve policy meeting minutes showed that the central bank is committed to using the full range of tools to support the economy if required."

"Sharp gains were prevented on concern that rising coronavirus cases across the globe will threaten the economic recovery. Rupee may trade in a range of 73.65 to 74.60 in next couple of sessions,” said Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 24.20 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex ended 431.64 points or 0.98 percent higher at 44,259.74, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 128.60 points or 1 percent to 12,987.00.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.21 percent to $48.02 per barrel.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 04:36 pm

tags #Rupee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.