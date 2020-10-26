172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-settles-23-paise-lower-at-73-84-against-us-dollar-6015061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee settles 23 paise lower at 73.84 against US dollar

The local unit opened at 73.77 at the interbank forex market, then lost further ground and finally settled at 73.84 against the greenback, registering a decline of 23 paise over its previous closing price of 73.61.

PTI

The rupee depreciated 23 paise and settled at 73.84 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as muted domestic equities and strong American currency weighed on investor sentiment.

The local unit opened at 73.77 at the interbank forex market, then lost further ground and finally settled at 73.84 against the greenback, registering a decline of 23 paise over its previous closing price of 73.61.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.69 and a low of 73.88 against the US dollar.

Close

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.25 percent to 93.00.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 668.48 points lower at 40,017.02 and the broader NSE Nifty fell 198.55 points to 11,731.80.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 906.93 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 3.14 percent to $40.46 per barrel.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 02:58 pm

tags #Rupee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.