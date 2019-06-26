App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 06:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee settles 21 paise higher at 69.15 to US dollar

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.11 per cent to 96.24.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian rupee June 26 advanced by 21 paise to close at 69.15 against the US currency in line with uptrend in domestic equities. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 69.40 a dollar and advanced to a high of 69.07 during the day. It finally settled at 69.15, up 21 paise against its previous close of 69.36.

Forex dealers said a positive sentiment built up ahead of a scheduled meeting at G20 between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, later this week.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comments eased concern over the trade impasse with China to some extent.

Close

Besides, traders said, gains in domestic equities, foreign fund inflows and latest news on monsoon progress also helped in reviving domestic currency market sentiment.

related news

However, rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other major currencies overseas capped the gains for the rupee.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.38 per cent to USD 65.95 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.11 per cent to 96.24.

Meanwhile, Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.3398 and for rupee/euro at 79.0525. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 88.4161 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 64.81.

V K Sharma, Head-PCG & Capital Market Strategy, HDFC securities, said, "For last two days, overseas investors have been pouring money in domestic equity and debt markets also helped rupee to remain strong during Wednesday's trade."

"Statement released by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying that 'US-China trade deal is 90 per cent complete', has improved the sentiment in emerging market currencies," he said.

Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 6.93 per cent on Wednesday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 1,157.87 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.

On domestic bourses, the BSE benchmark Sensex settled 157.14 points, or 0.40 per cent, higher at 39,592.08. The broader NSE Nifty too rose 51.10 points, or 0.43 per cent, to finish at 11,847.55.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 06:28 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Rupee

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.