MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee settles 16 paise higher at 73.35 against dollar; rises for 3rd session

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.34 and hit an intra-day high of 73.33 and a low of 73.48.

PTI
May 10, 2021 / 04:32 PM IST

The rupee rose by 16 paise to close at 73.35 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, marking its third straight session of gains on the back of positive domestic equities and weak American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.34 and hit an intra-day high of 73.33 and a low of 73.48.

The local unit finally settled at 73.35, registering a gain of 16 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.51 against the American currency.

The rupee has strengthened by 56 paise in the three sessions to Monday.

Close

Related stories

"The Indian rupee appreciated amid weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets. Markets sentiments improved on speculation that US Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra low interest rates for quite some time,” said Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

However, sharp gains were prevented on surge in crude oil prices and FII outflows.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,142.75 crore, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09 percent to 90.15.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 295.94 points or 0.60 percent higher at 49,502.41, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 119.20 points or 0.8 percent to 14,942.35.

Rupee may slip on concern that rising COVID-19 cases in India and lockdown restriction in some states may hurt economic recovery.

Traders fear that worsening situation in India may put pressure on central government to announce nationwide lockdown for few days to curb outbreak, Mukadam said.

After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the health ministry.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.51 percent to USD 68.63 per barrel.
PTI
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: May 10, 2021 04:32 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.