MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee settles 13 paise lower at 73.05 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.13 against the greenback and hit an intra-day high of 73.04 and a low of 73.15.

PTI
January 28, 2021 / 04:52 PM IST

The rupee depreciated by 13 paise to settle at 73.05 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking muted domestic equities and a strengthening American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.13 against the greenback and hit an intra-day high of 73.04 and a low of 73.15.

It finally finished at 73.05, lower by 13 paise over its last close. On Wednesday, the rupee had ended at 72.92.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.08 per cent to 90.71.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 535.57 points or 1.13 percent lower at 46,874.36, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 149.95 points or 1.07 percent to 13,817.55.

Close

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,688.22 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.22 percent to USD 55.69 per barrel.
PTI
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Jan 28, 2021 04:51 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.