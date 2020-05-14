App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee settles 10 paise lower at 75.56 against US dollar

Forex traders said market participants were concerned about the fiscal deficit concerns over the Rs 20-lakh-crore economic stimulus package as there is still no clarity on how the package would be financed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee slipped 10 paise to close at 75.56 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking weak domestic equities.

Forex traders said market participants were concerned about the fiscal deficit concerns over the Rs 20-lakh-crore economic stimulus package as there is still no clarity on how the package would be financed.

Moreover, investors are concerned over foreign fund outflows and the impact of coronavirus cases on the economy.

Close

The local unit opened weak at 75.57, and finally settled at 75.56 against the US dollar, down 10 paise over its previous close.

related news

It had settled at 75.46 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Domestic bourses were trading on a negative note with the benchmark Sensex falling 898.94 points to 31,109.67 and the broader Nifty down 228.15 points at 9,155.40.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth Rs 283.43 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,549 and the number of cases climbed to 78,003, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed over 43.60 lakh and the death toll has topped 2.97 lakh.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Rupee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Here are three measures FM Sitharaman has announced for migrant workers

Here are three measures FM Sitharaman has announced for migrant workers

Sanofi walks back after saying US would get coronavirus vaccine first

Sanofi walks back after saying US would get coronavirus vaccine first

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: NABARD to provide Rs 30,000 crore additional refinancing for farmers, says FM

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: NABARD to provide Rs 30,000 crore additional refinancing for farmers, says FM

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.