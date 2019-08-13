Rupee seen up on debt inflows, Asian shares

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The rupee is expected to rise for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as foreign funds buy debt before government-auctioned limits expire in mid-January.

* An improvement in global risk appetite, which nudged Asian equities higher and helped the euro hold its ground, should also underpin the rupee.

* At 0230 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was up 1.12 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were up 0.34 percent, indicating a positive start for local shares.

* Traders forecast the rupee would open around 52.40 to the dollar and move in band of 52.30 to 52.70. It had risen 0.5 percent on Monday to 52.50/51, near a three-week high.

* Asian shares and the euro rose on Tuesday, but concerns over funding of euro zone sovereigns ahead of key auctions this week and of the debt crisis spilling over into the wider financial system kept investors cautious about taking riskier positions.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

