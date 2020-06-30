App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 02:56 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Rupee seen down on risk-averse sentiment

MARKETS-INDIA-RUPEE:Rupee seen down on risk-averse sentiment


MUMBAI (Reuters) - The rupee is expected to weaken on Monday on risk-averse sentiment after the sovereign rating of several euro zone countries were cut, and traders will be watching the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for direction.


* Rating agency Standard & Poor's cut nine of the euro zone's 17 countries, including top-notch France and Austria, and said it would decide shortly whether to downgrade the euro zone's bailout fund.


* At 0226 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was down 1.23 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were 0.84 percent lower, indicating a weaker start for local shares.


* Traders said the rupee should open around 51.65 to 51.70 to the dollar and move in a band of 51.40 to 51.90. It strengthened 2.29 percent last week, its biggest weekly gain in more than two months, to 51.5350/5450.


* Ashtosh Raina, head of forex trading at HDFC Bank, said although there would be downward pressure on the rupee, the central bank's recent measures to clamp down on speculation and dollar sales could provide support.


* The euro hit a fresh 11-year low versus the yen on Monday and was expected to remain under pressure after the S&P's mass downgrade of euro zone countries late last week.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

First Published on Jan 16, 2012 08:36 am

tags #Rupee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.