Rupee scales fresh one-month high of 82.23 against US dollar

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

The home currency opened at 82.29 and touched a high of 82.23 a dollar -- a level last seen on 9 December. At 9.30am, the domestic currency was trading at 82.23 a dollar, up 0.3% from its previous close of 82.36.

The rupee hit a fresh one-month high against the dollar on Tuesday tracking gains in its Asian peers after the US wage data suggested the Federal Reserve to ease its aggressive rate hikes.

"Markets have taken the latest US data as a sign that the economy is gradually slowing, and should that continue, the Fed can step down to a 25bps interest rate hike from 50bps at its next policy meeting. This will keep a lid on the DXY and limit the gains to around 105.50 levels," said CR Forex advisors in its latest report.

A stronger yuan and falling crude oil also boosted the rupee, dealers said. The yuan was stronger after China reopened its borders with Hong Kong on Sunday for the first time in three years, suggesting an end to its stringent zero-Covid policy.

Falling US Dollar Index, which is trading near a seven-month low due to the Fed’s less hawkish tone and weaker US economic data, falling oil prices - which could help to ease pressure from widening trade deficit, dealers said.

Domestically, stronger purchasing managers index and inflation is into the RBI's target range also boosting sentiments.