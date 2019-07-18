App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 10:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee rises marginally by 9 paise to 68.73 vs US dollar in early trade

The rupee opened strong at 68.76 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 68.73 per dollar, displaying gains of 9 paise over its last close.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee appreciated marginally by 9 paise to 68.73 against the US dollar in opening trade on July 18, driven by weakening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas. Forex traders said the local unit rose tracking gains in other Asian peers. Moreover, selling of the American currency by exporters also supported the domestic unit.



On July 17, the rupee had settled at 68.82 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14 percent to 97.09.

Traders said foreign fund outflows and cautious opening in domestic equities weighed on the local unit.

Foreign investors sold shares worth Rs 16.97 crore on a net basis Wednesday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 89.84 points, or 0.23 percent down to quote at 39,125.80 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,652.75, down 34.75 points, or 0.30 percent.

Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 63.84 per barrel higher by 0.29 percent.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 10:10 am

