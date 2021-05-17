MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee rises by 7 paise to 73.22 against dollar

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.24 and hit an intra-day high of 73.16 and a low of 73.26.

PTI
May 17, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST

The rupee rose for the second straight session on Monday to close 7 paise higher at 73.22 (provisional) against the US dollar on the back of positive domestic equities and weak American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.24 and hit an intra-day high of 73.16 and a low of 73.26.

The local unit finally settled at 73.22, registering a gain of 7 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had closed at 73.29 against the US dollar.

The domestic unit has appreciated 20 paise in the last two trading sessions.

Close

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09 percent to 90.23.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 848.18 points or 1.74 percent higher at 49,580.73, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 245.35 points or 1.67 percent to 14,923.15.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they pulled out Rs 2,607.85 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.19 percent to $68.84 per barrel.

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 27 days, while the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 with 4,106 fatalities, according to Union health ministry data.
PTI
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: May 17, 2021 04:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.