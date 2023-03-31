 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee rises by 17 paise to 82.17 against US dollar on forex inflows, stocks rally

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

Besides, easing global crude oil prices and rising appetite for riskier assets also supported the domestic unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened strong at 82.12 and touched an intra-day high of 82.09 and a low of 82.26 against the greenback.

The rupee appreciated 17 paise to 82.17 against the US dollar on Friday as foreign capital inflows and a rally in domestic stocks bolstered investor sentiment.

Besides, easing global crude oil prices and rising appetite for riskier assets also supported the domestic unit, forex traders said. However, a strong dollar against major rivals overseas ahead of US inflation data capped the rupee’s gain, they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened strong at 82.12 and touched an intra-day high of 82.09 and a low of 82.26 against the greenback.

The local unit quoted at 82.17 at 1530 hrs, registering a gain of 17 paise over its previous close of 82.34.The forex market was closed on Thursday for Ram Navami.