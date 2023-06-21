Rupee appreciates by 7 paise to close at 82.02 a dollar

FII inflows into local equities and the greenback trading near one-month low levels also bolstered the rupee sentiment, analysts said.

The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to close at 82.02 (provisional) against the US dollar June 21 as a positive trend in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices supported investor sentiments.

But, a strong dollar against major rivals overseas and foreign fund inflows capped the rupee’s gain, stated the foex traders. The domestic unit opened weak at 82.13 and touched the intra-day peak of 81.99 at the interbank foreign exchange.

The rupee finally settled at 82.02 (provisional) against the US dollar, thus registering a gain of 7 paise over the previous close. On June 20, the rupee settled at 82.09 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.10 per cent at 102.64. Crude oil price benchmark Brent crude was down 0.09 percent to $75.83 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 195.45 points, or 0.31 percent to settle at a fresh peak of 63,523.15, and the broader Nifty advanced 40.15 points, or 0.21 per cent to end at a record 18,856.85.

According to exchange data. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on June 20 given they sold shares worth Rs 1,942.62 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)