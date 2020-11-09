Rupee rises 4 paise against US dollar in late afternoon deals

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex), the domestic currency opened sharply higher at 73.95 a dollar and gained further strength to touch a high of 73.83.
The rupee surrendered most of its early gains to trade just 4 paise higher at 74.04 against the US dollar in late afternoon trade on Monday.
At the interbank foreign exchange (forex), the domestic currency opened sharply higher at 73.95 a dollar and gained further strength to touch a high of 73.83.
It, however, could not hold on to the gains and fell to 74.04 against the greenback in late afternoon deals.