App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee rises 10 paise to 68.86 vs USD as RBI swap auction elicits strong response

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened strong at 68.88 against the greenback but surrendered the gains to slip to a low of 68.98.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The rupee appreciated by 10 paise to end at 68.86 against the US dollar Tuesday following a robust response to RBI's maiden rupee-dollar swap auction. Sustained foreign fund inflows and heavy buying in domestic equities also propped up the local unit, forex traders said.

Under the rupee-dollar swap auction conducted Tuesday, the Reserve Bank received bids for $16.31 billion, against the notified amount of $5 billion.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened strong at 68.88 against the greenback but surrendered the gains to slip to a low of 68.98.

However, it clawed back lost ground and finally ended at 68.86, up 10 paise against its previous close of 68.96 per dollar.

related news

"The success of India's $5 billion swap auction will decide whether it will become a popular instrument in the central bank's liquidity tool box," said V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

"The rupee appreciated further as foreign institutional flows continue to find their way into Indian markets," said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pumped in Rs 150.40 crore on a net basis Monday, provisional data showed.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.07 per cent to 96.50.

Meanwhile, global crude prices were trading higher and this restricted the rupee's upmove.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.88 per cent up at USD 67.80 per barrel.

Meanwhile, benchmark Sensex rebounded about 425 points, or 1.12 per cent, to end at 38,233.41 Tuesday. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 129 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 11,483.25.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 68.8469 and for rupee/euro at 77.8663. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 90.7737 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 62.55.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Business #Market news #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #Rupee

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

'Mard March': Pakistani Men Display Sexist Placards to Protest Women's ...

Rebel BJP Leader Shatrughan Sinha Set to Join Congress in New Delhi on ...

In a First, a Transgender to Contest Elections in AP, Says Defeat of N ...

WATCH | 'It's Within The Rules of The Game' - Ashwin on Mankading Butt ...

DMK’s Kanimozhi Declares Assets Worth Over Rs 30 crore, Has 6 Cases ...

Nirmohi Akhara Requests SC to Move Ayodhya Case Proceedings to 'Neutra ...

Dissidence in Some Lok Sabha Seats Over JDS Alliance, Says Congress

After LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi Benched by BJP; Maneka Gandhi and ...

IPL 2019 | SLC Gives Malinga Green Signal to Play For MI

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 424 points higher, Nifty gains 1% as global ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

These are the two foreign healthcare stocks that DSP Investment is bet ...

After fighting several battles, Naresh Goyal forced to retire from Jet ...

AIUDF's decision to contest from 3 seats in Assam gives BJP ammo to fi ...

Conversion of Hindu girls to Islam: Imran Khan's intervention forces P ...

Empowering Lokpal to oversee distribution of ex gratia to kin of Pulwa ...

Huawei P30, P30 Pro Paris launch Live Updates: Huawei P30 Pro's 50x di ...

Love Death + Robots: All 18 episodes of Netflix animated series ranked ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Siegfried Aikman interview: Japan boss on India's obsession with chang ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK at Feroz Shah Kotla: Both teams plan to ...

Nick Jonas' Sucker song gets a Salman Khan twist and it is hilarious A ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: It's show time!

Game of Thrones 8: Maisie Williams confirms that Sansa and Arya will t ...

Aahana Kumra held hostage by cab driver in Shimla, tweets her experien ...

The Tashkent Files: Conspiracy theories that chronicle the death of PM ...

Sonakshi Sinha gets candid on being body shamed despite losing 30 kgs ...

Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya joins 83 as an assistant director
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.