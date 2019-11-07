Rupee recovers, trades near day's high

The Indian rupee erased most of its morning losses and trading near day's high level at 70.92 per dollar, with domestic equity market are trading higher but off day's high level.

Rupee opened lower by 7 paise at 71.05 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 70.98. It touched 71.11 during intraday.

On November 6, Indian rupee declined 29 paise to close at 70.98 against the US dollar.

However, weakening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and easing crude oil prices restricted the fall.

The Sensex is up 83.72 points or 0.21% at 40553.50, and the Nifty up 18.10 points or 0.15% at 11984.10.

“From the past 3-weeks, the spot has been in a depreciating mode, as US-China have been showing the curiosity and hinting at a ‘Phase One’ deal anytime this month. However, depreciation is getting capped as market has started getting doubtful of the silence amid China’s attempts to push the US to remove more tariffs, said Rahul Gupta, Head of Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"If this silence continues then we can see more appreciation in spot. Past couple of days, movement in spot has been very sideways, within 70.50-71. If 71, breaks then we can see a rally towards 71.15,” he added.

Oil prices were unchanged on Thursday, holding on to most of their losses from the previous session, on worries that a long-awaited interim deal to dial back a crippling US-China trade war could be delayed.