Rupee recovers, trades near day's high

The Indian rupee has recovered from the lows and trading higher by 9 paise at 71.15 per dollar.

The local currency opened lower by 11 paise at 71.35 per dollar versus previous close 71.24.

Snapping its two-day falling streak, the rupee rebounded 54 paise to finish at 71.24 against the US dollar on Wednesday as sliding crude oil prices eased pressure off emerging market currencies, said PTI.

According to ICICIdirect, the dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.33 in the previous session. Open interest declined 6.50% in the previous session.