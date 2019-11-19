Rupee recovers, trades flat at 71.85 per dollar

The Indian rupee recovered from the day's low and trading flat at 71.85 per dollar, with domestic equity market trading higher.

Local currency opened lower by 7 paise at 71.91 per dollar on Tuesday versus Monday's close 71.84.

On November 18, the rupee erased early morning gains to settle 6 paise lower at 71.84 against the dollar on the back of continued forex outflows and gains in the dollar in global markets.

The Sensex was up 170.67 points at 40454.86, and the Nifty was up 47.50 points at 11932.00.

US oil prices fell for the second straight day on Tuesday amid market jitters over limited progress between China and the United States on rolling back trade tariffs, exacerbated by a rise in US inventories.