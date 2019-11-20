App
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee recovers, trades flat at 71.72 per dollar

Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee erased all its morning losses and trading flat at 71.72 per dollar, with buying in the Indian domestic equity market help Sensex to hit new record high.

It opened lower by 12 paise at 71.83 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 71.71.

On November 19, the rupee recovered from the lows and ended higher by 13 paise at 71.71 against the US currency on the back of softening crude oil prices and gains in domestic equity markets.

The Sensex was up 339.62 points or 0.84% at 40809.32, and the Nifty was up 96.70 points or 0.81% at 12036.80.

Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday on oversupply concerns, while a gauge of stocks across the globe rose for a seventh straight session after large overnight gains in Asia.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 71.75 in the previous session. Open interest increased 2.41% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USDINR to find meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.

First Published on Nov 20, 2019 09:00 am

