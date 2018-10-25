App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee recovers; trades at 73.23 per dollar

Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, says ICICIDirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee recovered from the day's low as it is trading lower by 8 paise at 73.23 per dollar.

It opened lower by 19 paise at 73.34 per dollar versus previous close 73.15.

Yesterday the falling crude oil prices supported the rupee as it ended 41 paise higher against Tuesday's close of 73.56.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73.14 in the previous session. October contract open interest declined 4.27% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 12:20 pm

tags #Rupee

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.