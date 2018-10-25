Rupee recovers; trades at 73.23 per dollar

The Indian rupee recovered from the day's low as it is trading lower by 8 paise at 73.23 per dollar.

It opened lower by 19 paise at 73.34 per dollar versus previous close 73.15.

Yesterday the falling crude oil prices supported the rupee as it ended 41 paise higher against Tuesday's close of 73.56.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73.14 in the previous session. October contract open interest declined 4.27% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.