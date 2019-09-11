Rupee ends 4 paise higher at 71.66 per dollar

Extending the gains into the fifth consecutive session, the Indian rupee closed with a marginal gain of 4 paise at 71.66 on September 11.

It had opened lower by 14 paise at 71.84 per dollar versus Monday's close 71.70.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.84 in the previous session. Open interest declined 3.49 percent in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.

Frontline index Sensex closed in the green for the third successive session on September 11, supported by gains in shares of bank and auto heavyweights, including Maruti Suzuki, State Bank of India and Tata Motors.

The 30-share Sensex closed 125 points, or 0.34 percent higher at 37,270.82, with 17 stocks in the green.