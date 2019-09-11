Rupee ends 4 paise higher at 71.66 per dollar

The forex market was shut on Tuesday on account of Muharram.
Extending the gains into the fifth consecutive session, the Indian rupee closed with a marginal gain of 4 paise at 71.66 on September 11.
It had opened lower by 14 paise at 71.84 per dollar versus Monday's close 71.70.
Also Read - In neutral scenario, take advantage of Theta melting & make short strangle on rupee
The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.84 in the previous session. Open interest declined 3.49 percent in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.
We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.
Frontline index Sensex closed in the green for the third successive session on September 11, supported by gains in shares of bank and auto heavyweights, including Maruti Suzuki, State Bank of India and Tata Motors.
The 30-share Sensex closed 125 points, or 0.34 percent higher at 37,270.82, with 17 stocks in the green.The Nifty index closed with a gain of 33 points, or 0.30 percent, at 11,035.70, with 25 stocks up and 25 down. With this, Nifty extended its winning spree into the fifth consecutive session.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.