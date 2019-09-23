Rupee recovers, trades at 70.91 per dollar

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.
The Indian rupee has recovered from the low and trading marginally higher at 70.91 per dollar.
It opened lower by 10 paise at 71.04 per dollar versus Friday's close 70.94.
The Indian rupee on Friday rose by 40 paise to settle at 70.94 to the US dollar after forex market sentiment was buoyed by the government decision to slash corporate taxes. The news of lowering corporate tax rejoiced the equity market as well, but the bond market did not take the announcement very well.
The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.06 in the previous session. Open interest declined 6.27% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.