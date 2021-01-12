MARKET NEWS

Rupee recovers losses, settles 15 paise higher at 73.25 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened weak at 73.42, but recovered lost ground and finished 15 paise higher over its last close.

PTI
January 12, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
Image: Pixabay

The rupee recouped early losses and provisionally closed 15 paise higher at 73.25 against the US dollar on Tuesday, supported by weakness in the dollar index and recovery in domestic equities.

During the trading session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.24 and a low of 73.44.

On Monday, the rupee had closed at 73.40 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09 percent to 90.38.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 247.79 points or 0.50 per cent higher at 49,517.11, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 78.70 points or 0.54 percent to 14,563.45.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,138.90 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.71 percent to $56.61 per barrel.
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Jan 12, 2021 04:21 pm

