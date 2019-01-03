Rupee recovers from lows, trades higher at 70.11 per dollar

The Indian rupee has erased all its intraday losses and trading marginally higher at 70.11 per dollar against Wednesday closing 70.17.

Rupee fell for the second successive session following broad strength in the greenback and after global crude oil prices rallied after plunging in the past few sessions. On the domestic front, no major economic data is expected to be released but from the US market participants will be keeping an eye on the employment and manufacturing PMI to gauge a view for the greenback, said Motilal Oswal.

Yesterday, volatility in major crosses remained high and broad weakness was witnessed primarily on back of broad strength in the dollar. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.05 and 70.50, it added.