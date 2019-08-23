App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee recovers from lows; trades at 71.67 per dollar

The Indian rupee on August 22 plunged to an over eight-month low of 71.81.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee has recovered on August 23 after hitting lowest level since December 2018.

It is trading higher by 14 paise at 71.67 per dollar after opening 10 paise lower at 71.91 per dollar versus previous close 71.81.

Rrupee was down 4.6 percent this month and 3.1 percent in 2019.

Rupee at 8-month low; here are 10 stocks that could benefit from the fall in INR

related news

According to PTI, the Indian rupee on August 22 plunged to an over eight-month low of 71.81, dropping 26 paise against the US dollar as tumbling equities and incessant foreign fund outflows weighed on sentiment. Also, the sudden drop in Chinese yuan led to increased volatility in emerging market currencies, including the rupee, forex dealers said.

 

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 11:20 am

tags #Rupee

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

