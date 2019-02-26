App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee recovers from day's low but still down at 71.06 per dollar

Utilise down sides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
After a weak opening, the Indian rupee has recovered but trading lower by 8 paise at 71.06 per dollar versus Monday's close 70.98.

The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 71.25 in the previous session. March contract open interest increased 16.50% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 11:30 am

tags #Rupee

