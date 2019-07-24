App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee recovers but trades lower at 68.98 per dollar

On July 23 the Indian rupee erased most of its losses and closed marginally lower at 68.94 against the US dollar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

After a weak start the Indian rupee has recovered from the low, but trading marginally lower at 68.98 per dollar against previous close 68.94.

On July 23 the Indian rupee erased most of its losses and closed marginally lower at 68.94 against the US dollar amid strengthening of the greenback against major currencies and sustained foreign fund outflows.

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.98 in the previous session. Open interest declined 10.18% in the previous session. We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.
