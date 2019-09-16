Rupee recovers but trades lower at 71.53 per dollar

Indian rupee has recovered marginally from the low point of the day but trading lower at 71.53 per dollar, down 61 paise from the previous close.

Rupee opened lower by 70 paise at 71.62 per dollar versus Friday's close 70.92.

Rupee at 1-month high, likely to trade in the range of 70.80-71.60 levels

The rupee marched higher for the seventh straight session on Friday to close at 70.92 per US dollar, up 22 paise, as softening crude oil prices and easing US-China trade tensions bolstered investor sentiment, said PTI.

Most Asian currencies gained following signs of rapprochement between US and China over their trade dispute, it added.