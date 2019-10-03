App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee recovers but trades lower at 71.02 per dollar

The currency market was shut on Wednesday on back of Gandhi Jayanti.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Indian rupee has recovered from the lows but trading marginally lower at 71.02 per dollar versus Tuesday's close 71.08.

It opened lower by 14 paise at 71.22 and touched intraday low of 71.34 per dollar.

Close

The rupee dropped 20 paise to close at 71.07 against the US dollar on Tuesday as heavy selling in domestic equities, unabated foreign fund outflows kept investors edgy, said PTI.

Forex traders said market sentiment remained fragile ahead of US-China trade meet on October 10. Besides, rising crude oil prices also put pressure on the domestic unit, it added.

According to ICICIdirect, the dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.30 in the previous session. Open interest decreased 1.52% in the previous session.

We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 3, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #Rupee

